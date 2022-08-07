IRVONA — Irvona Borough on Saturday afternoon paid respects to a native who gave his life during the Vietnam War.
U.S. Army Pfc. Lynn L. Stephenson, 20, who grew up in the borough and attended Beccaria, Coalport and Irvona High School, was killed, along with three fellow soldiers on May 8, 1969, while performing surveillance in Vietnam.
The new Hopkins Street bridge, spanning North Witmer Run, is now a memorial to the young man and his willingness to defend the country.
A ceremony organized by Irvona Borough Council, the Irvona Veterans Memorial Committee, Irvona Volunteer Fire Co. and Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, was held near the bridge. Approximately 75 people were in attendance.
Blair County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 967 President John Foy called Stephenson a “fallen brother taken away by the ugliness of war.”
“Stephenson answered the call of duty and gave his life for the preservation of American life which is freedom,” Foy said, adding, “Stephenson is an American hero. Finally after all these years he is being honored and he is home.”
VFW Commander Brian Peacock said, “For his family, this is bittersweet because Lynn can’t be here, but he will be remembered every time someone drives across this bridge. We should never take for granted the liberties earned by the men and women who fought to protect them.”
Cindy Stephenson-Bowman, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, spoke on behalf of the family. She said the ceremony reunited the son he never knew, Lynn W. Stephenson and his wife Pamela Bily with him.
“Even though it has been more than 50 years since his death, he is loved and missed very much. (The family) is glad to have an opportunity to honor Lynn. It is an opportunity that is long overdue,” she said.
U.S. Army Lt. (retired) Tom Ringwald was serving with Stephenson when he was killed. He said military personnel became a family.
“Anyone who was in Vietnam War combat refers to each other as a brother. Anything done to honor a brother we appreciate. This dedication will immortalize Lynn’s memory forever.”
Irvona Mayor John Cramer, who served as the master of ceremonies for the event, said the town is proud to revere Stephenson’s sacrifice through the naming of the bridge council fully backed the suggestion when it was approached.
“This is a great way to honor him for this dedication and service. When he was called he went willingly,” Cramer said.
Two signs, at both approaches to the bridge were unveiled by Stephenson’s son and wife. Bily said, “Thank you everyone for this. It’s a beautiful honor.”
Members of the VFW provided a rifle salute and taps. Peacock and VFW Chaplain Mike Luongo dedicated the signs, prior to them being unveiled.
Stephenson is the son of the late David and Mildred (Brink) Stephenson. He has a twin sister, Linda; sisters, Gloria and Melva; and brothers, Daniel, David and Albert. A number of his family members were in attendance at the ceremony.
Irvona Veterans Memorial Committee Member Karen Warfield provided the welcome. Two original poems were recited by L. Kim Rudnick. Resident Kim Kozak sang several musical selections. The invocation and benediction were given by the Rev. Robert Queen.