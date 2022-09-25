CURWENSVILLE — High atop of Curwensville’s State Street is a lovely three-story stone home filled with the town’s rich history.
The home’s newest owners, Shelly Matlack Ferlemann and her husband Paul Ferlemann, purchased the structure this summer with plans to turn it into a rental and events venue.
The home was constructed in the 1800s. It served as the temple for the Curwensville Masons from 1925 through the 1980s. It was a bed and breakfast for several years and most recently a private home.
Clearfield-Pike Township Historical Society President Jen Tubbs’ sister is new owner Shelly Ferlemann. Tubbs said, “For more than 20 years, Shelly has wanted to own this home. She loves this house. She came here one time to a bridal shower, saw the house and fell in love with it. She wants to preserve it and use it as a way to help revitalize Curwensville. She wants Curwensville to become a destination.”
Tubbs said the house is a historic home built by a member of the Irvin family that donated the property that would become Curwensville’s Irvin Park.
“There is so much history of the Irvin family in Curwensville,” she said.
There was an open house at Irvin Manor on Sept. 17. Tubbs said local residents and former residents returning for Curwensville Area High School’s homecoming were invited to take a tour of the home.
“We decided to host an open house because so many people said to us, they wanted to come in and see the house. That is part of my sister’s dream, she wants people to be able to enjoy the house,” she explained.
More than 250 people came through the home’s doors for the open house.
“There were so many people in town that day. It was so nice to see Curwensville busy. A lot of the businesses had special activities and events. It was good for everyone involved,” she noted.
Tubbs said the home is beautifully laid out and features much of its original features and architecture.
“The home is meant for entertaining. It has a perfect setup. We are hoping people will come here and feel welcome.”
The family is working to restore the home and make updates necessary for the business in a manner that is in keeping with its style. She said the family has received encouragement and assistance from Curwensville area residents and businesses.
“So many people have helped us. They have just been so great,” she said, naming several who helped recently, such as Pike Power Washing, Wischuck Contracting, Eagle’s Ridge Golf Course, Curwensville Merchants Association, Curwensville-Pike Township Historcial Society, Bloom’s Pumpkin Farm and Lezzer Lumber Co.
“Everyone has been super supportive. People have come in and helped us clean and paint. They want to help,” she noted.
Irvin Manor has a Facebook account and an Instagram where the building’s progress can be followed. On Facebook, the page is Irvin Manor LLC and on Instagram, irvinmanor.