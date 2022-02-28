OSCEOLA MILLS — Individuals are attempting to save the Pleasant Hill Community Center, a former schoolhouse now deemed historic.
Decatur Township Supervisors recently dissolved the Decatur Township Water, Sewer and Recreation Authority, which used the center for meetings. Board member Joanne Pastir is now hoping to prevent the sale of the historic school house.
“It goes back a long time ago,” Pastir said. “We feel sure that it shouldn’t be sold because it was always supposed to be for community use. But we’re at a point now that if there isn’t anything else that works or we can’t come up with anything else to move forward on and it has to be sold, it’s going to have to be sold.”
Pastir believes the structure was constructed in the early 1900s. School classes stopped around the 1950s, according to Pastir. It was then used for various purposes, such as meetings and a site for voting.
The building requires significant repairs that would total over $10,000. In the past, a metal roof was installed, and groups, such as Young People Who Care and Quehanna Boot Camp, assisted with improvements and repair projects.
In its current condition, the building is unsafe to hold meetings or events, according to Decatur Township Secretary Pamela Peters.
“It’s not safe,” she said. “Part of the floor caved in because of termite damage we think, and there’s more extensive damage underneath. Until that gets fixed, they wouldn’t be able to have meetings there.”
The township owns the building. While selling the property is a possibility, there is no time table or official announcement for doing so, Peters stated.
At a January meeting, Supervisor William Vogle expressed his discontent with the management of the building and grounds.
“They did not do anything for that building to keep it in repair, to check things,” he said. “The authority didn’t do their job.”
An item for past discussion was the authority not turning off the water during the winter months when it didn’t meet. The authority opted not to turn off the water and incur the service fee so as to have access to the building, Pastir stated.
The group previously covered costs, such as utilities, with fundraising money or donations. It held an annual pig roast, yard sales and hoagie sales, Pastir noted.
If the building was sold, historic items, including an old chalkboard, within the school house would likely be given to historical organizations. To keep the building, the group would need more community support.
“We’re looking for new people to be involved,” Pastir said. “We were just hoping that maybe some people would come forward if they know that it’s going to be closed and that we need people in order to keep it open.”
Anyone interested in volunteering should call 814-762-4861 or 814-342-1582.