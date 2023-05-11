A plethora of incumbents and political newcomers are seeking county row office posts in next week’s municipal election on May 16.
In the race for Clearfield County Commissioner, incumbents John A. Sobel and Mary Tatum are seeking the Republican nomination, along with GOP challenger Tim J. Winters. Voters are able to choose two of the three nominees.
On the Democratic ticket, incumbent Dave Glass is seeking re-election, along with challenger Dennis James Biancuzzo. Voters may vote for two; therefore, it is expected that both Glass and Biancuzzo will be on the November ballot to take on the GOP nominees.
For Clearfield County Treasurer, three newcomers are seeking the Republican nomination. Jay S. Siegel, Nicole C. Fletcher and Christopher Thomas Tarcson are seeking the post. There are no candidates for treasurer on the Democratic ticket.
Two Republicans are also on the primary ballot for the Records of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans Court — Heather R. Olson-Desmett and Graham Henry Guthrie. Like the treasurer post, there are no Democrat candidates on the ballot.
Incumbents are running unopposed for both the District Attorney and County Coroner posts. Current District Attorney Ryan Sayers is unopposed on the Republican ticket and current County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder is unopposed on the Republican ticket.
In the races for Magisterial District Judge, current District Judges Mike Morris, Jerome Nevling and Jim Glass have cross filed on both the Democrat and Republican tickets and are unopposed.
All unopposed races could face opposition in the fall if a write-in candidate has a successful campaign at the polls on Tuesday.