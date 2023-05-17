Some school districts in Clearfield County had several school board candidates on Tuesday’s municipal ballot — both incumbents and newcomers — seeking nominations for the November race.
The biggest race was in Moshannon Valley School District, with 10 people seeking five available posts on the school board.
Cassandra Kito, Zane G.Hensal, Nathan M. Dotts, Albert A.J. Adams and Ruth L. Saupp were the top five finishers on the Democratic ticket. Kitko, Hensal, Dotts, Linde M. Collingwood and Adams were the top five finishers on the Republican ticket.
Kitko, Hensal, Dotts and Adams will appear on the November ballot as a Democrat/Republican, while Saupp will appear as a Democrat only, and Collingwood will appear as a Republican only. Of the six candidates, the top five will be voted onto the board.
In Glendale School District’s Region 3, newcomer Kasey M. Brink edged out incumbent Kay L. Stiver by a total of nine votes. Region 3 encompasses part of Clearfield and Cambria counties; therefore, both counties’ vote are totaled. Because Stiver cross-filed, she also received a total of 79 Democrat votes in both counties. Therefore, Region 3 voters will choose between Brink and Stiver in November.
In Glendale’s Region 2, Jefffrey S. Gallaher ran unopposed to win the Republican nomination for school board — but a write-in earned 54 votes on the Democratic ticket. Therefore, Gallaher may be opposed in November.
In Glendale’s Region 1, where voters may choose two candidates, incumbents Andy J. Mulhollen and Gary L. Walstrom earned the top Republican nominations over newcomer Bill Stiver. Because both Mulhollen and Walstrom cross-filed, they earned the Democratic nominations as well.
In Philipsburg-Osceola School District’s Region 6, Edward Vancas will face Estelle E. Bowman in November. Both cross-filed.
In P-O’s Region 9, Linda K. Bush, who cross-filed, defeated Republican Crystal D. McGonigal.