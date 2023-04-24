HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board learned although Gov. Josh Shapiro has promised additional funding to commonwealth school districts as part of his 2023-24 budget, it may not mean more funding will be received by all districts.
Superintendent Dr. John Zeisiger told directors at their recent meeting about a session he attended on the possibility of upcoming funding, sponsored by the state Association of School Business Officials.
He said pie charts were provided showing how districts spent their funding in 2000-01, 2010-11 and 2020-21. Over a 20-year period, the amount spent by most districts on teachers’ salaries has gone down from 53.76 percent in 2000-01 to 36.96 percent in 2020-21, while costs have risen for benefits, charter school tuition and retirement.
“As retirements and healthcare have gone up, salaries have become a smaller portion of the pie. Will there be a point when what we are spending on healthcare is more than salaries? These are still major players but in 20 years, policies have shifted where district’s dollars are spent. Rising costs for district’s share of retirements and charter school must be given long-term consideration by boards when they are planning their spending plans,” he said.
He said Shapiro has announced his plans for additional funds for basic education funding and increased stipends based on daily student attendance in his budget but that will not mean Moshannon Valley will receive additional funding because it has experienced a steady decline in student population.
Zesiger told the board when he became superintendent 11 years ago, there were nearly 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through 12. Next year there is a total of less than 800 students, which results in less in basic education and average daily membership subsidies from the state.
“We have lost three grade levels in 10 years. That really affects the district’s budget going forward,” he explained.
“Even if the state puts more money in the formula, Moshannon Valley will still get less than the bigger districts. Districts who are losing students will get a smaller piece of the pie,” Zesiger said.
“This doesn’t mean a lot more funding for Moshannon Valley because our ADMs are going down. Even if the state puts more money into the education system, the board is still going to have to look long term at additional hiring, contracts and purchasing. Even if more money is put into the district with the dropping enrollment, the district will still loose,” he said.