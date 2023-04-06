Illegal dumping at the Lawrence Township compost site is damaging expensive equipment, Roadmaster Jim King said.
King reported at the recent supervisors meeting that people continue to illegally dump metal and other garbage at the compost site.
He said the road crew spends a lot of time removing the metal and other garbage, but sometimes when the metal is buried deep in the brush piles, and the road crew doesn’t see it — the pieces get into the wood chipper. The road crew uses a machine to pick up the brush in piles to put it into the wood chipper, Supervisor Randy Powell said.
Recently, King said a sledge hammer got into and damaged the wood chipper, causing more than $1,000 in damage, King said
Prior to that incident, a metal bar damaged the wood chipper and it would have cost the township roughly $4,000 if the township didn’t do most of the repairs themselves, King said.
During the day, King said he and other road crew members will go to the compost site when they have time to keep an eye on it. He said he will go up to the compost site at the end of the day and everything will be fine, but when he comes back in the morning there is junk everywhere.
King said they are finding everything from construction waste such as 4x4 boards with metal nails in them, to furniture and old tools.
King said he recently caught someone from Treasure Lake throwing furniture over the bank at the compost site. King said the man said he was told this was a dump site and he could take the furniture there as long as it was thrown over the bank.
King suggested the township close the compost site at dusk to cut down on the illegal dumping. But he said if they do this, the township would have to publicize they are doing it.
“I don’t know what else to do,” King said.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said new security cameras will soon be installed at the compost site. King said since they are going to be installed soon, they can wait to see if this solves the problem.
Lawrence Township purchased a new wood chipper last year at a cost of $480,920. The township received a $350,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection to pay for the wood chipper and the remaining cost was paid for by the township.