MILESBURG – Centre County Deputy Coroner Judy Pleskonko has identified the three people who were killed on Tuesday morning as the result of multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Milesburg and Bellefonte in Boggs Township, Centre County.
The deceased were a family from Porter County, Indiana; they were driving home from a visit in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Pleskonko identified them as Thomas Feick (father), 48; Catherine Feick (mother), 49; and Derek Feick (son), 18. The cause of death of all three victims was blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled as accidental.
The family was killed after chain-reaction crashes on the interstate. After being struck by a tractor-trailer, the car came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway before it was struck by a second tractor-trailer, according to Rockview-based state police.
Two of the victims were ejected with fatal injuries and a third passenger sustained fatal injuries inside the vehicle, police said in an initial report.
The driver of the second tractor-trailer was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona, and a “good samaritan” who had been walking to approach the scene of the first crash and was struck by the second truck was also flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona.
Authorities have also stated that the family’s dog, a two-year-old gray collie-poodle mix, was traveling with the family at the time of the crash and is now missing. The dog named Hazel is believed to have survived the crash and may be wandering in the wooded area near the crash site.
Anyone who sees the dog should call Rockview-based state police at 814-355-7545.