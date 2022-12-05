MORRISDALE — The West Branch Area School District will soon have a new middle school principal.
The board of directors approved Kevin Hubler as principal, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The vote was 7-2, with Jessica Maines and Melvin Smeal opposed.
“It’s been great (these) 14 years as a teacher,” Hubler told the board. “I’m excited to take that next step in my career.”
Hubler taught kindergarten, second grade, high school math and in the middle school. He spent his time as an undergraduate at Lock Haven University and obtained his Master’s degree at Clarion University. He received a principal certificate from Point Park University.
Hubler will take charge when current Principal Mark Mitchell transitions to the role of superintendent.
In other business, the board approved Sarah Koot as school psychologist. Superintendent Michelle Dutrow noted there will be a 60-day hold. Summer hours for up to 20 days were also approved.
Coleen Dixon will join the team as a licensed professional counselor, starting Jan. 1, 2023. Summer hours for ten days were approved for Dixon.
Mariah Koleno was approved as pre-k chair, effective Dec. 2, and Brittany Graham as a pre-k paraprofessional, effective Dec. 5. Aaron Tiracorda was approved as head baseball coach, effective Dec. 2.
At its meeting, the board noted a motion to acknowledge the termination of the lease for the land known as the Brandon Denochick Memorial Little League Field between the West Branch Area School District and the former Allport Little League Association was eliminated.
“There is a change to that. After consulting with legal counsel, the matter will be referred back to the superintendent who handles these types of document issues as per standard operational practice,” said President Chad Diviney.
The board approved the memorializing of the Brandon Denochick Memorial Field. “It’s an honor to do that,” said Diviney.
It also approved the facility use agreement with Four Leaf Clover/Allport Little League for the upcoming season through the 2036 season.