HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association met recently and made plans for its upcoming street and flea market.
Volunteers are needed to help with the event on June 25. Those who are able to assist should contact Bere Berenbrok. Volunteers will start setting up June 25 at 6:30 a.m.
The association will be collecting donations at the Houtzdale firehall on Wednesdays, June 8, June 15 and June 22, from 5-7 p.m. Items are needed including household goods, jewelry and tools. The association is unable to accept clothing, furniture or electronics.
Following discussion, members voted to require five members present at a meeting to constitute a quorum.
Members recently attended the Houtzdale Fire Co. meeting to discuss the pavilion to be named for the late David Wulderk. The fire company is reviewing liability coverage with its solicitor.
Members discussed the possibility of having a time capsule buried at the pavilion. They will start getting information about the possibility and make a decision at a future meeting.
Members also discussed their role in Houtzdale Days scheduled July 21-23. The group will sell Houtzdale t-shirts and hope to also have children’s games.
The association’s next meeting will be held Thursday, July 7, at 6 p.m. at 627 Hannah St., Madera.