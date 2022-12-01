Editor’s note: A production error omitted responses from West Branch Elementary in our “How to Cook a Turkey” special section. Those students’ responses are included below.
Mr. C. Koleno
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with cheese. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with bacon. Finally, cook the turkey at normal˚ for 3 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Zayden A.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with chicken. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with gravy. Finally, cook the turkey at hot˚ for 75 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Jade B.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with chicken nuggets. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with strawberries. Finally, cook the turkey at 5˚ for 4 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Isabella C.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with chicken. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with salt and pepper. Finally, cook the turkey at hot˚ for 30 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Carson C.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with chicken. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with chocolate. Finally, cook the turkey at 5˚ for 10 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Parson F.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with shrimp. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with strawberries. Finally, cook the turkey at 5˚ for 4 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Alexa F.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with lettuce. Finally, cook the turkey at 6˚ for 8 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Bailey F.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with egg. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with noodles. Finally, cook the turkey at 10˚ for 10 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Tanner G.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with bacon. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with ham. Finally, cook the turkey at 1˚ for 3 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Terri H.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with fish. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with bread. Finally, cook the turkey at 1˚ for 2 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Nova H.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with eggs. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with ranch. Finally, cook the turkey at 10˚ for 2 minutes. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Adalynn M.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with onions. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with ketchup. Finally, cook the turkey at 6˚ for 10 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Sydney O.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with meat. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with mustard. Finally, cook the turkey at 10˚ for 15 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Grayson Q.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with waffle. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with apple. Finally, cook the turkey at 5˚ for 4 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Addison R.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with deer meat. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with barbeque sauce. Finally, cook the turkey at 80˚ for 7 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Spencer S.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with gravy. Finally, cook the turkey at 70˚ for 74 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Martin S.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with steak. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with peppers. Finally, cook the turkey at 4˚ for 5 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Thomas S.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with chicken. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with ketchup. Finally, cook the turkey at hot middle˚ for 4 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Blaine W.
Mrs. A. Koleno
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with meat. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with butter. Finally, cook the turkey at 50˚ for 0 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Levi A.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with meat. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with pizza sauce. Finally, cook the turkey at 100˚ for 3 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Jax C.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with eggs. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with salt. Finally, cook the turkey at 120˚ for 2 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Adaulyn F.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with pizza. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with lemon. Finally, cook the turkey at 100˚ for 4 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Pierson H.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with chicken. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with rainbow jelly. Finally, cook the turkey at 123,057˚ for 12 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Samantha H.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with salt. Finally, cook the turkey at 01˚ for 1 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Kenley K.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with butter. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with icing. Finally, cook the turkey at 765˚ for 1010 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Easten K.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with cheese. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with salt. Finally, cook the turkey at 100˚ for 3 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Braylee K.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with meat. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with sauce. Finally, cook the turkey at 10˚ for 100 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Bentley L.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with cheese. Finally, cook the turkey at 14˚ for 9 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Reygan L.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with bologna. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with letters. Finally, cook the turkey at 13˚ for 5 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Braeden M.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with mashed potatoes. Finally, cook the turkey at 100˚ for 100 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Charlee N.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with ham. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with frosting. Finally, cook the turkey at 15˚ for 8 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Kali R.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with chicken. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with eggs. Finally, cook the turkey at 100˚ for 9 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Harper S.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with potatoes with butter. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with potatoes, butter and salt. Finally, cook the turkey at 1003˚ for 9 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Elijah W.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with gravy. Finally, cook the turkey at 67˚ for 10 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Gabrielle W.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with pizza. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with hot dogs. Finally, cook the turkey at 1˚ for 4 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Paisley Y.
Mrs. N. Petriskey
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with meat. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with seasoning. Finally, cook the turkey at medium˚ for a half hour. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Kylee A.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with bread. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with water. Finally, cook the turkey at 400˚ for 10 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Rosalie C.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with a hamburger bun. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with red sauce. Finally, cook the turkey at low˚ for 1 hour. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey
Trenton G.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with sauce. Finally, cook the turkey at 5˚ for 1 hour. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Logan G.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with skin. Finally, cook the turkey at 102˚ for 4 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Warren H.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with sauce. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with pepper. Finally, cook the turkey at 2˚ for 3 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Jensen H.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with pepper. Finally, cook the turkey at 1900˚ for 10 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Wrenlee H.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with oil. Finally, cook the turkey at 90˚ for 4 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Joseph H.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with pudding. Finally, cook the turkey at hot˚ for 14 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Berkley K.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with salt and pepper. Finally, cook the turkey at hot˚ for 2 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Willow K.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with skin. Finally, cook the turkey at 15˚ for a half hour. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Adalynn L.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with skin. Finally, cook the turkey at 1044˚ for 40 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Parker M.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with oil. Finally, cook the turkey at 100˚ for 200 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Lila M.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with mashed potatoes. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with salt. Finally, cook the turkey at 200˚ for 100 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Sophie N.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with sauce. Finally, cook the turkey at 1100˚ for 5 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Payton S.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with watermelon. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with sauce. Finally, cook the turkey at medium˚ for 3 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Isabelle W.
There are three steps to cook at turkey. First, stuff the turkey with carrots. Next, smother the outside of the turkey with fingers. Finally, cook the turkey at 9˚ for 40 hours. Truly, that is how you cook a turkey.
Shania W.