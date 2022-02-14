HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association met recently to discussed future events.
President Josh Berndt updated the group on the sign grant. Discussion was held to confirm the proper documents are in HRA’s possession to install the sign.
The group also discussed the pavilion that will be dedicated in memory of David Wulderk. Letters have been sent to the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership and the Wulderk family.
HRA received a $3,000 matching grant recently from MVEDP for the pavilion project. The group will work with the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center to develop a blueprint for the structure.
Information about the project, including a link to donate to the new pavilion, will be placed on HRA’s Facebook page.
Members reported repainting of the windows on the former Sahalany Furniture Store has been tabled. There are going to be some repairs made to the structure and after the repairs have been made the project will be revisited.
Saturday, April 23 will be the community cleanup in observance of Earth Day, April 22. HRA is working with Houtzdale Borough Council to establish a site at the borough building for litter pickup.
Volunteers are needed to help with the street sale and flea market on Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Houtzdale Days will be held Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 23. HRA will participate. The group will have a display of historic artifacts in the windows of the Eureka.
It was noted a festival of lights will be held along Rails to Trails in December.
HRA is now listed as a non-profit on PayPal.
HRA’s next meeting is set for Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at the 627 Hannah St., Houtzdale, above MoValley Records.