HOUTZDALE –The Houtzdale Revitalization Association is again partnering with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful/Pick Up Pa and the state Department of Transportation to clean up the community.
This is the third consecutive year HRA has held a cleanup in Houtzdale. HRA is asking volunteers to register to pick up litter and trash during the morning hours of Saturday, April 22. The hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers can register by emailing hdalepa1870@gmail.com or by leaving a message at 814-414-7525. Volunteers can also register the morning of the event.
HRA volunteers will be stationed at the front of the Houtzdale Borough municipal building, 704 Brisbin St., to sign up volunteers and hand out supplies, beginning at 9 a.m.
Work will focus on various areas in and around the Houtzdale and the Rails to Trails recreation path. PennDOT will supply garbage bags, gloves and reflective vests for the event.
In 2022, nearly 66,000 volunteers in the Pick up Pa program collected 3.4 million pounds of trash. “The Houtzdale Revitalization Association is proud to be part of these statistics and help improve the quality of our community,” HRA Spokesperson Elsie Harchak said.
Litter is harmful to the community in many ways. It degrades the natural environment, leaches chemicals and creates hazards to wildlife. Rain transports trash into waterways affecting fish and aquatic life. It also attracts mosquitoes and rodents.
Mostly, it negatively impacts the pride of a community. HRA members want to bring attention to the benefits of rural communities and generate pride in Houtzdale –a rural and historic town, Harchak said.
Other local litter pickup events noted by HRA are:
Saturday, April 15, Earth Clean Up Event, Prince Gallitzin State Park, 9 a.m to 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 22, Don’t Trash Pinchatouly, West Branch High School track and field team, 8-10 a.m.; Curwensville, Grampian and Pike Township, coordinated by Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity, begins at 9 a.m.; and Clearfield Community Clean Up, Clearfield, begins at 9:30 a.m.