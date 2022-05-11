HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association received the 2021 Downtown of the Year award from Visit Clearfield County.
Recently, the organization noted its 2021 partner award recipients. Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Board member Josh Berndt presented the award to HRA.
Members said HRA deeply appreciates the recognition for its work.
Members addressed the new pavilion project. The pavilion will serve as a memorial to late local historian David Wulderk.
HRA is currently working with Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. to place the pavilion on land it owns. A written agreement between the two entities is currently being drafted.
Donations are being accepted by HRA. Information about the campaign will be available on HRA’s Facebook.
Houtzdale Borough Council will be approached about giving HRA a presence on the borough’s website.
Members filled new positions on the association. John Berenbrok was named events officer. Sara Jo Young was elected public relations officer.
Members also reported a good turnout for the community cleanup April 23. More than 35 volunteers turned out in spite of the rainy weather. There was a suggestion to utilize a borough map next year to pinpoint areas of town that need to be cleaned up.
The street and flea market will be held Saturday, June 25. Volunteers are needed to assist with the event. Those who can help are asked to contact Bere Berenbrok.
Members also discussed plans for a festival of lights to be located along the Rails to Trails recreation in December.
HRA’s next meeting is Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at 627 Hannah St., Houtzdale.