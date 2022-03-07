HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association met recently and discussed an upcoming pavilion project to be built in memory of local historian David Wulderk, who passed away last August.
The estimate for the work is $20,000 and a timeline has not been set at this time. Donations are currently being accepted at this time for the project.
The group announced they have been offered space at the Houtzdale Fire Hall to set up to sell items donated to HRA at the second annual street market and yard sale Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at downtown Houtzdale. Volunteers are needed to assist.
The group also discussed plans for the upcoming Christmas on the Trail.
The group approved members completing the intake form for North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development and participating the upcoming Zoom meeting for the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Greenways and Active Transportation Plan March 11.