HOUTZDALE — Two local fire companies are exploring the possibility of a merger.
Houtzdale and Ramey volunteer fire companies are considering combining, Derek Southern told Woodward Township Supervisors at a recent meeting.
“I’m pretty confident that it’s going to happen between Houtzdale and Ramey,” Southern stated. “It’s going to benefit both parties. We have a little bit of manpower. They don’t have any.”
A meeting with the Department of Community and Economic Development is set. Various elements, such as current equipment and coverage area, will be observed to determine the feasibility of a merger.
“We’re kind of in the dark a little bit,” Southern said. “We don’t even have any idea how it’s going to go, but I think it’s going to be a very informative meeting.”
Supervisor Bob Baker noted a merger between the companies would take time. He pointed out mergers between municipalities, fire companies and other entities are becoming more common.
Financial strain plays a role in many mergers. The cost of firefighting equipment takes a toll on companies.
“It’s not going to get any better,” Baker said. “Right now, stuff like that, they know you need it. Prices up there, people paying it. It’s not going back down.”
Merging the companies could be financially beneficial, Southern noted. “You’re allotted more money because you’re a bigger entity,” he said.
Madera Vol. Fire Co. was invited to participate in the potential merger. However, Southern and officials from both Woodward and Bigler townships clarified a merger of all three is unlikely. Support from those in Madera appears to be nonexistent, they suggested.
At the Woodward Township meeting, Southern stated members were also concerned as the company hadn’t received major funding for the year.
“It was brought to the attention that maybe you guys wanted some more information from us,” he said.
He presented a drivers list from the company, a summary of the 2022 financial report and call summary. Baker said supervisors previously asked for quarterly call summaries. Southern noted this would not be an issue. A recently signed check was picked up by Southern.