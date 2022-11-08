HOUTZDALE — A $15 sign makes a world of a difference for Houtzdale-Ramey EMS on dark nights.
Houtzdale-Ramey EMS recently received a $1,000 grant from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation to purchase signs, which help identify addresses. Ted Charney noted darkness and other factors sometimes make it difficult to find residents.
“In the middle of the night driving by a mailbox with little, tiny white letters or black letters doesn’t work,” Charney said.
Charney expressed gratitude for the grant at a recent Woodward Township supervisors’ meeting. However, he also pointed out the large area the ambulance service covers.
“Figured it would get us about 70 signs,” said Charney. “That’s for an entire coverage area — Woodward Township, Houtzdale Borough, Ramey, Brisbin” and so forth.
He asked supervisors if they could think of places that particularly could benefit from the sign placement. Rural, secluded areas pose a greater problem than more populated areas.
“The borough’s aren’t that big of a deal,” he said. “It’s the rural areas.”
Proper placement of the signs would maximize the benefits.
“If I get one every half mile, that at least gets me in the general area,” Charney said.
Supervisors asked if Houtzdale-Ramey EMS would accept a donation from the township. They stressed the importance of the signage.
“That’s pretty important,” said Supervisor Rick Kasubick.
Supervisors unanimously voted to donate $1,000 toward signage. Officials noted the identifiers also help other first responders, such as fire companies.
Individuals may also purchase a sign for themselves or family members or donate to the cause. Signs cost $15. If a stake is needed, the total cost is $20 each. Charney said if necessary, he could help with installation. These signs are for those in the Houtzdale-Ramey EMS coverage area.