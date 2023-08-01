HOUTZDALE –Houtzdale-Ramey EMS announces the winners from Houtzdale Days.
They are: Angie Stoy, Steelers picture; Greg Hamm, carved wooden turtle; and Cindi Stiver, half and half.
Rebecca Sneed received first prize; John Sobel, second; Laura Mann, third; Linda Albright, fourth; Liz Locket, fifth; and Holly Richner, sixth.
“Houtzdale-Ramey EMS would like to thank everyone who donated gifts, gift certificates and money towards our fundraiser and to everyone who bought a chance” said service Representative Joyce Stodart.