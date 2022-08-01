HOUTZDALE — A Houtzdale man was killed Monday morning after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into another vehicle in Woodward Township near Houtzdale Borough.
According to Clearfield-based state police, the crash occurred at 9:51 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 150/W. Hannah Street and Eliza Street when a 2011 Suzuki Burgman motorcycle driven by Daniel L. Reader, 63, of Houtzdale was traveling eastbound. A 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Cheryl A. Jacobson, 74, of Houtzdale was stopped in traffic waiting to turn north onto Eliza Street when Reader lost control, overturned and struck the car.