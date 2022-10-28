HOUTZDALE — Just outside of Houtzdale on Kirk Street, passersby will notice the spine-tingling scene at the home of Francis Greenawalt.
Several residents who live nearby contacted The Progress about the exceptional seasonal display that features all manner of spooky creatures such as ghosts, scarecrows and the Grim Reaper, tombstones, homegrown pumpkins and lighted accents.
Greenawalt reported fashioning many of the components when his stepdaughter, who works at a salon, brought him several mannequin heads that were no longer needed. He incorporated those into the design.
Greenawalt said he created the exhibit in the front yard of his home at the urging of his daughter, 6. “She really likes Halloween. She helped me a lot with it,” he explained.
He said the show took several weeks to create. “I just put it up little by little.”
Those driving by and neighbors stop and look it over. “I get quite a few people who stop by and see it. They seem to like it,” he noted. “I do it for fun. I like Halloween.”
He said he did a small display last year, but this year it takes up much of his front yard. “I did a little bit last year but not too much. This year it is much bigger.”
While he goes all out for Halloween, Greenawalt said he doesn’t do much embellishing for Christmas. “I don’t decorate for Christmas. It’s too cold,” he explained.