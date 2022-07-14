HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale Revitalization Association noted at its recent meeting it needs volunteers to man its booth during the upcoming Houtzdale Days.
Volunteers are needed between 6-10 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, Thursday, July 21, Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23. Those who can help are asked to contact HRA and state what dates and times they are available.
HRA will sell Houtzdale 1870 t-shirts, water and photo CDs.
Also discussed was the billboard listing area businesses. A permit is required from the state Department of Transportation before the billboard can be installed. The fee is $20-$40 per year.
A brief discussion was held on the David Wulderk memorial pavilion. The Houtzdale Fire Co. is waiting on information about the liability insurance. A letter is being created that will be sent out requesting donations for the project.
The date was set for HRA’s 2023 Street Market. It will be held on Saturday, June 24. The flea market will be held Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.
A thank you will be posted to the Houtzdale Fire Co. for use of the hall, volunteers, vendors and shoppers.
HRA’s next meeting is Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at 627 Hannah St., Houtzdale in the room above MoValley Records. New members are welcome.