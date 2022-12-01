HOUTZDALE — Those in the Houtzdale area can enjoy some holiday spirit downtown this Sunday.
Houtzdale Christmas Downtown, sponsored by the Houtzdale Community Partnership Association, kicks off at 2 p.m., according to HCPA President Mariel Supenia. The year’s theme is Lampoon’s Christmas, Clark Griswold.
Celebrities Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Rudy and Rudolph will make an appearance. Children will get to hear the classic, “The Night Before Christmas,” from Claus.
Local groups, churches and businesses give treats to the children. Those sixth grade and under receive a warm blanket, Supenia stated.
“The best part of this event is watching the little ones talk to Santa and their excitement of receiving gifts from the participating groups,” Supenia said. “It’s so nice to be part of a community that reaches out to the families and lets them know that they are loved.”
The HCPA thanks all organizations participating to make the season a little brighter. The Moshannon Valley Ministerium will also be at the celebration.
“The HCPA is blessed to have the support of our local businesses who donated to make this all possible,” Supenia said. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!”