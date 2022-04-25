Houtz Road Closure
Due to a sinkhole, a portion of Houtz Street, Woodward Township has been closed, according to officials.

 Mikayla Heiss

HOUTZDALE — A sinkhole has impacted travel on Houtz Street in Woodward Township.

The township received a call on Friday alerting officials about the issue, according to Secretary Kim Caldwell. As of Monday morning, the township had contacted the Department of Environmental Protection and was waiting for a response.

The incident is isolated, and there are no concerns about impacts to other nearby roads, according to Caldwell.

People will not be able to access the Houtzdale-Woodward Recreation Park by turning from First Street onto Houtz Street. However, the park is still accessible by turning from state Route 253 onto Houtz Street.

