HOUTZDALE — A sinkhole has impacted travel on Houtz Street in Woodward Township.
The township received a call on Friday alerting officials about the issue, according to Secretary Kim Caldwell. As of Monday morning, the township had contacted the Department of Environmental Protection and was waiting for a response.
The incident is isolated, and there are no concerns about impacts to other nearby roads, according to Caldwell.
People will not be able to access the Houtzdale-Woodward Recreation Park by turning from First Street onto Houtz Street. However, the park is still accessible by turning from state Route 253 onto Houtz Street.