PHILIPSBURG –Holt Memorial Library has announced its schedule of events for May. The library is located at 17 N. Front St.,Philipsburg.
The schedule includes:
- Monday, May 1, Knit Wits crocheting/knitting group, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 3, preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, May 4, Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; and Kids Connect art collage, 6 p.m.
- Monday, May 8, Teen and adult chess club 5:30-6:45 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.
- Tuesday, May 9, Adult technology class, “Protecting Your Personal Information Online.” Call 814-238-1809 to register.
- Wednesday, May 10, Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, May 11, Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; and Kids Connect LEGO Night, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 13, Friends of the Library book sale 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spring clearance sale –all prices are reduced. This is the last sale until fall.
- Monday, May 15, Knit Wits crocheting/knitting group, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 17, preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, May 18, Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; and Kids Connect Kids in the Kitchen, instant ice cream, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 20, Teen and adult book bingo, 11 a.m. to noon.
- Monday, May 22, Teen and adult chess club, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 24, preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, May 25, Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; and Kids Connect Healthy Forest Every Tree for Itself. Special guest, a forest ranger.
- Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29, the library will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
- Wednesday, May 31, Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.