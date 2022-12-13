The Progress extends congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Holiday Cookie Contest.
Winners were chosen by the Clearfield County Commissioners during judging Monday afternoon at The Progress.
“There was a lot of effort put into all of the entries,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Commissioner Mary Tatum said, “You can taste the Christmas spirit in all of them.”
“And the love,” added board Chairman John Sobel.
The winners are, first place, Sharon Eisenhower, Curwensville, Chocolate Caramel Candy Bars; second, Debbie Garito, Clearfield, Orange Cranberry Biscotti; and third, Susan Kline, Frenchville, Easy Peanut Butter Cookies.
The complete recipes and each baker’s comments will be published in The Progress Tuesday, Dec. 20 on the food page.