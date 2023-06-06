CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society’s annual Curwensville History Tour will be held Sunday, June 11.
The excursion, featuring information and stories about a number of the town’s former residents, buildings and historic sites will be led by local historian Hildred Rowles of Curwensville.
The walk will begin at 1 p.m. at the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No. 842 at 19 River St., Curwensville. The cost is a donation to the historical society.
Participants are asked to arrive slightly before 1 p.m. They should wear comfortable shoes and bring water, organizers said.
The tour takes approximately two hours to complete. It will be canceled in the event of rain.
The tour will conclude at the Korb House — the society’s museum located at 836 State St., Curwensville.
The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society formed in 1978. It exists solely on donations and relies on volunteers to operate. The Korb House museum was opened in 1989 and currently is in need of exterior and interior repairs to allow it to continue receiving guests and be home to a collection of local artifacts.
Donations to the Korb House may be given the day of the walking tour or they can be mailed to the society at P.O. Box 3, Curwensville, PA 16833. Further information about the walk can be found on the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society’s Facebook page. In event of inclement weather Sunday, an announcement of cancellation will be made on the society’s Facebook page.