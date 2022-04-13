CURWENSVILLE — Although it did not adopt next year’s spending plan, Curwensville Municipal Authority discussed a rate increase contained in the proposed 2022-23 budget.
Office Manager April Smith said at the recent meeting that, if next year’s spending plan were to balance, an increase in rates is required.
“I don’t see anyway out of an increase,” she explained, noting the cost of chemicals and transportation is going up quickly.
Plant Operator Dave Clark confirmed costs are increasing rapidly.
“Anything that involves fuel is going up. We are not buying anything more (at the plant), it’s just the increases in costs.”
Smith recommended the authority adopt a $3 monthly rate increase or $9 additional per quarter, bringing a customer’s quarterly bill to $156.
Members had mixed reactions to the news.
Member Bill Williams said with increased costs for many things, an increase is inevitable.
“I don’t think $3 a month is such a burden. It’s CDB –the cost of doing business,” Williams said.
Vice Chairwoman Rebecca Anderson, who conducted the meeting in the absence of Chairman Rick Carfley, said, “I hate to see any increase.”
Member Tom Carfley expressed his concern for residents who cannot afford an increase.
“So many people are on fixed income or there is one person living in a dwelling and they are paying the same amount as those with five or six people living in a house,” Tom Carfley said.
Williams made a motion to adopt the spending plan. It died for a lack of a second. The budget will be tabled. Members will consider it at the Tuesday, May 10 meeting.