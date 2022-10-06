Hundreds of high school students converged at the Clearfield Driving Park’s Expo I building Thursday to learn financial lessons that can make an impact on their lives long after graduation.
CNB Bank hosted a financial reality fair for more than 400 high school students from Clearfield, Curwensville, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch high schools.
The bank’s Financial Literacy Officer Carrie Wood said the bank wanted to expand the fair to include additional high schools and students after successful fairs in recent years at both Clearfield Area and Curwensville Area high schools and the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
“These students will shortly be heading out to the workforce and/or to college. Some may have an idea of what it takes to succeed as an adult, but we really want to make sure they have all the tools they need to be successful,” she explained.
“The financial reality fair is such an impactful program, and we saw great success at both Clearfield and Curwensville. In order to reach as many students as possible and maximize the event’s volunteer base, we expanded the footprint to encompass five school districts,” Wood added.
Wood said the fair is an interactive and fun event designed to allow students to experience a no-risk simulation of real-life choices related to spending, saving and budgeting. Students challenge their understanding of needs and wants against their career choice and a realistic corresponding salary.
Prior to the fair, each student indicated their career of choice. As they entered the fair, they were given a budget sheet to record a starting salary and the impact on their budget based on the choices they make.
“Their choices include where to live, what kind of car to buy, if they are going to have a pet, join a gym and other real-life situations. The fair exposes them to some of the financial decisions they will face when they graduate high school or college, and take that beyond the classroom as a realistic experience to budgeting and managing money,” she said.
Small groups of students rotated through 30 tables where presenters provided information on topics such as credit scores, housing, insurance and new this year, the military.
“Since the first fair in 2020, a few new stations have been added and materials updated based on feedback we received. We have added a military table, which talks about the impact of enlisting on budgetary choices and costs. We have also added a credit table where volunteers educate students on the impact and importance of good credit. The students play a game to help improve their credit score and ultimately the chance to lower some of their payments during the fair. We base all of their payments on an average credit score for a 25-year-old,” she explained.
If a student makes a questionable choice, Wood said there is no real loss and the presenter can provide useful advice that may help them make a better choice in the future.
“If students make a bad choice during the fair, for example getting a pet they can’t afford or renting an overly expensive apartment that doesn’t meet their budget, there’s no risk to them. They can evaluate their choice, learn from it, and make better choices the next time around when faced with that decision in their life,” she noted.
It is great to see the students engaging with the volunteers and learning how they can truly make a difference in their futures.
The fair was presented with the help of bank employees and approximately 60 volunteers from the community.
“The volunteers absolutely love interacting with the students and seeing the impact the fair has on them. We are eager to expand the reach of this program and have plans to take the fair to other high schools in our bank footprint. There is a huge need for meaningful financial education in our communities,” Wood said.