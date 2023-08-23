For 34 years, the High Country Arts and Crafts Fair has been a place where shoppers can find special, one-of-a-kind items either for themselves or for gifts.
One of the organizers, Jodi Harzinski, said she believes that is one of the secrets to why the festival is long standing.
“Everything that is available for sale at the fair has to be handmade,” she said.
“When it started, the fair was held at S.B. Elliott State Park. The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of Clearfield cooked their chicken in pits at the park. It brought a lot of attention to the event — but I think what has kept it going through the years is that everything that is sold at the fair has to be handmade. I think many people are on the lookout for handmade items,” Harzinski said.
The fair will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park St., Clearfield.
Admission to the fair and parking are free. Restrooms are available.
Harzinski said nearly 150 vendors, offering a variety of goods, will be situated throughout the Driving Park’s grove.
“There will be all kinds of different things for sale,” she said. Among the things able to be purchased will be rugs, air fresheners, reclaimed furniture, primitive decor, handmade kitchen items, pottery, glass art, live plants, jewelry, candles, photographs, dog treats and turkey calls. Those with a sweet tooth will find maple syrup, jams, jellies and honey.
“We have something for nearly everyone,” she explained.
The Elks will continue its longstanding tradition of offering barbecued chicken dinners, beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or sold out. Meals are available for a donation of $12 each.
A limited number of tickets will be sold at the park Sunday. Tickets can also be reserved by contacting Harzinski at 814-290-9823 or the Elks.
Proceeds from the meal will be donated by the Elks to bolster the work of a number of community organizations.
Harzinski said for those looking for something to eat besides chicken, the Elks will be selling hot sausage sandwiches, hot dogs, pierogies and various types of desserts including pie and cake.
Disc Jockey Joey Bang will be spinning tunes on the David H. Litz Grove Stage from 10 a.m. to noon. Local favorite, The Moore Brothers, will perform a variety of music from 1-4 p.m.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Harzinski said.