FRENCHVILLE — For more than 150 years, the rich history of the community of Frenchville has been celebrated at an annual gathering — similar to a large family reunion.
The Frenchville Picnic, sponsored by St. Mary Church of the Assumption, Frenchville, will be held this weekend, July 15-16, at the picnic grove in Frenchville.
Picnic hours are 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.
Picnic committee Member Ariel Kline said, “This is the picnic’s 153rd year. We will be celebrating with fireworks, games, hayrides, great food and a ‘French’ basket raffle,” she said.
She said the picnic commemorates the village that was founded by French immigrants and observes its unique history.
“Although the Frenchville Picnic is fun for everyone, it’s even more special for folks of French descent from Frenchville. In the late 1800s when French families first moved into the area, they all spoke French and were of the Catholic faith. The church served as the focal point for the community with most gatherings taking place there.
“Now the picnic is held each year as a celebration of the old days and French language and culture in Frenchville. Many families use the picnic as a time to reconnect with their relatives. People come from all over the country and the world to Frenchville to reunite. This year there are even a few folks actually coming from France to connect with their French-American relatives,” Kline noted.
Saturday, family day, will wrap up with a firework’s display. Sunday there will be entertainment including a performance by Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band, Sunday from 1-5 p.m.