PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council heard updates on the status of Heritage Days 2022 at a recent meeting.
Committee Chairman Jim Pollock reported the celebration will be held July 12 through 17. The event also marks the 225th anniversary of the founding of Philipsburg.
The vesper service will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Following the service, awards will be distributed to businesses with anniversaries in 5-year increments starting at the 25-year mark.
The committee is expecting 18 to 20 bands in the Saturday parade, according to Pollock. After the parade, there will be a drum and bugle corps show.
The committee scrapped the car show this year due to another group planning a cruise-in. The Heritage Days Committee decided not to hold another show close to the cruise-in. Instead, it took a different route.
Sunday will be Family Fun Day at DelGrosso’s Park. There will be a discount coupon during Heritage Days that people can use toward the park.
Pollock also announced that Heritage Days 2023 will be July 11 through July 16.
Heritage Days has been an annual event since 1998. Due to pandemic-related concerns, the event took a two-year hiatus.
Heritage Days draws a crowd to Philipsburg, Pollock noted.
“We have a lot of people go through here, and it really generates a lot of income for the area,” Pollock stated.