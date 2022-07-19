P-O Marching Band

Philipsburg-Osceola H.S. Marching Mounties marched and was the host band in the Philipsburg Heritage Days Parade on Saturday. The band took top honors as best senior high school band and best appearing high school band.

 File

PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Heritage Days Committee has announced its parade winners from the event held on Saturday, July 16.

The parade was judged by the Delaware Valley Judges Association.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos