PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Heritage Days Committee has announced its parade winners from the event held on Saturday, July 16.
The parade was judged by the Delaware Valley Judges Association.
All winners received monetary awards. Winning high school marching bands also received a trophy. The list of winners was provided by the Philipsburg Heritage Days committee.
Fire Company Apparatus
Light Rescue –Morris Township
Heavy Rescue –Columbia
Aerial Apparatus –Columbia
Tanker –Columbia
Pumper Tanker –Morris Township
Engines 1980-89 –Houtzdale
Engines 1990-99 –Columbia
Engines 2000-10 –Columbia
Oldest Motorized Fire Apparatus –Mountain Top 1933 Indiana
Oldest Non-Motorized Fire Apparatus –Columbia 1889 Chemical Pumper
Ambulance –Mountain Top
Brush Truck –Mountain Top
Marching Bands/Corps
Sr. Drum & Bugle Corps –Grey Knights
Jr. High School Band –Curwensville Jr. High School
Sr. High School Band –Philipsburg-Osceola High School
Best Appearing High School Band –Philipsburg-Osceola H.S.
Twirling Units
Jr. Baton Corps –Nittany Dreamers
Sr. Baton Corps –Nittany Dreamers
Floats
Best Appearing Church Float –Philipsburg Osceola Cheerleaders
Best Appearing Children’s Float –Forest Baptist
Best Appearing Business Float –Rowland Theater
Best Appearing Organization Float –YMCA Student Youth Theater
Best Float Representing Philipsburg –Philipsburg Borough Outhouse
Misc. Categories
Best Appearing Oldest Motorized Vehicle –Mountain Top 1933 Indiana
Best Appearing & Marching Veterans Group –American Legion Honor Guard
