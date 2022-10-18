Clearfield County Conservation District Agricultural Technician Nick Hepfl will be leaving his position at the end of the month.
Hepfl accepted a position with a different organization. A graduate of Clarion University with a degree in environmental biology, Hepfl was hired by the district in 2016.
“To all the farms in Clearfield County, I want to extend a sincere thank you for your willingness to work with me over the past six years. It has been an honor to meet and work with you all, and I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know you and your farm,” Hepfl wrote in a statement.
“Working with all of you has given me a new sense of hope and optimism for the future of agriculture in this county,” he continued. “It has become clear to me that your daily commitment to your farm and conservation will create a better future for all of us.”
Hepfl said he has planned over $5 million worth of projects and wrote over 20,000 acres of cropland plans in the county.
“There’s not many fields in this county that I haven’t actually looked at,” Hepfl said. “I know I did the best job I could.”
District Manager Willie Null wished Hepfl well in his new job. He noted the transition period should go relatively smoothly.
“The good thing is the company that he’s going with is letting him lend a hand to us till we get things moving forward, so I think it’ll be a good transition,” said Null.
Directors thanked Hepfl for his work.
“It is unfortunate that Nick is leaving, but he’s leaving a very, very clear pathway for the next person,” said Chairman Mike Gill.