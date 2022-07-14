Michael G. Beish, 44, of Hawk Run, who was arrested for distributing illicit drugs out of his home, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison on Monday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Beish pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 21, state police responded to Glastonbury Street in Hawk Run to serve a warrant on Beish in Centre County for possession of methamphetamine.
Troopers made contact with the homeowner who said Beish was in the back bedroom and gave them permission to enter and arrest him.
When arresting Beish, troopers smelled marijuana inside the bedroom and located a bag of green powder, a bag containing 28 grams of methamphetamine, 30 baggies of heroin, a tub containing three grams of marijuana, brass knuckles, smoking devices, a large bundle of empty bags, a scale and an owe sheet.
Beish was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.