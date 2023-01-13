CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority elected Randy Harris as chairman and Carl Heaton as vice chairman at its recent reorganizational meeting.
Lisa McSkimming will serve as secretary and Matt Milliron, treasurer. Cody Fye is the fifth member of the authority.
Meetings were set for the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. During the months of February and March, meetings will be held at The Smokehouse, 408 Filbert St., Curwensville. April through December, meetings will be held at the administrative office at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville.
The meeting dates are Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 8, March 22, April 12, April 26, May 10, May 24, June 14, June 28, July 12, July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 23, Sept. 13, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 13 and Dec. 27.
Heather Bozovich will continue as solicitor and CNB Bank, depository.
The authority did not appoint its committees for maintenance, finance, marketing and personnel. Members will be named to the committees when a full board is in attendance at the meeting. Fye was absent from the recent meeting.