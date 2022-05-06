WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a number of items of business at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board accepted the resignation of elementary instructor Jenny Thomas, effective May 27. Thomas’ position will be advertised.
Directors approved advertising for a special education instructor to help students overcome the loss of learning experienced during the pandemic. The position’s salary will be paid with the district’s allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The board hired instructors Lindsey Prasko and Siena Burk as extended school year instructors and Wendy Lee as extended school year personal care aide.
Former maintenance supervisor Guy Kitchen was employed to serve as the operator of the district’s wastewater and water treatment plants. Kitchen will be paid $500 per month.
Directors approved the tentative list of graduating seniors. There are 19 students who are expected to successfully complete their courses of study, the local assessment proficiency testing and graduation requirements. High School Principal Doug Martz reported the ceremony is set for Friday, May 27, and will be held in the school’s gymnasium.
The budget for Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School was approved by the board. Next year’s spending plan totals $5,322,694.
Two student field trips were authorized by directors. Grade seven and grade eight students will visit Prince Gallitzin State Park May 12 and work with environmental education specialists. The second is permission for the marching band to perform at Memorial Day services May 30 at Cherry Tree, East Ridge and Westover cemeteries.