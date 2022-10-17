WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District is making plans to get things growing.
The district recently applied for and received a grant from Whole Foods to create a garden on school property.
According to one of the district’s para educators Julie Faint, who submitted the application, the Whole Foods Foundation funded 500 organizations providing each a $3,000 grant to create a garden.
Harmony Area School Board at its recent meeting authorized the garden and approved a contribution of $2,100 to sustain the project.
Principal Doug Martz told the board he wanted to thank Faint for her work in bringing the project to fruition. He also told the board he liked the idea of incorporating hands-on activities into various curriculums.
Faint said Harmony’s project is in very preliminary stages, but said she envisions creating raised beds that will be located in the school complex courtyard. She said the beds will be open to classes in all grades to utilize in their curriculum. Plants will also be able to be grown to use as a fundraiser.
“I also hope to incorporate an area for starting vegetable plants to be sold at a spring fundraiser with funds going towards future garden needs and projects. The kids will learn gardening and entrepreneurial skills at the same time.”
Faint said she hopes to have the beds installed before winter weather arrives.
“That will be dependent on how quickly the funds are received and when we can get the materials ordered and delivered. Also it will be dependent on the weather. We should definitely be up and running by spring.”
Faint said she wanted Harmony students to learn skills they can use beyond graduation as the reason why she applied for the grant.
“I am a gardener and a former homeschooling mom. I believe the students can use some practical skills including building soil, starting seeds, caring for plants, harvesting and using produce. Plus, there is something miraculous about watching seeds sprout and producing food from such a small package. I love sharing that with kids.
“Harmony is also located in a rural/agricultural area so a school garden seems to fit in well with the community. My main focus is the district’s Life Skills can use this as a way to build skills for future employment opportunities. However, all the teachers will have the opportunity to incorporate the garden into their curriculum as they see fit,” Faint said.