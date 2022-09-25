BEST HARMONY FAIR PARADE ENTRY
In observance of its 70th year anniversary, Harmony 4-H Club created a float for Saturday’s Harmony Grange Fair parade. Riding on the float were current members and alumni. At the judge’s station the float stopped and all aboard recited the 4-H pledge. The float earned honors as the best parade entry.

 Dianne Byers

WESTOVER — Harmony Grange and volunteers pulled off another spectacular fair.

Using the theme “Working Together to Keep the Tradition Alive,” volunteers provided five evenings of entertainment, great food and a host of displays for visitors of all ages.

