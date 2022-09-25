WESTOVER — Harmony Grange and volunteers pulled off another spectacular fair.
Using the theme “Working Together to Keep the Tradition Alive,” volunteers provided five evenings of entertainment, great food and a host of displays for visitors of all ages.
Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said Saturday evening as the events were winding down, “It is very humbling to have the title of manager when you have such a great group of people behind you. I just can’t say enough about all the work everyone puts in to get ready and keep this fair moving along throughout the week.”
He said other than a few hours of rough weather mid-way through, the fair went off, mostly as planned.
“All-in-all it’s been a very successful week. Even with the weather, we finished strong,”
He heaped praise on the Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School’s senior class for the work members did over the five days of the fair parking visitors’ cars.
“The kids did a great job. They always do. When you think class members change every year and advisors have to start in again teaching them how to do it, they always come through for us.”
Harkleroad said another highlight of the week was the annual auction sale of baked goods submitted into judging. Proceeds are donated to the Burnside-Mahaffey Food Pantry.
Although fair visitors vie for treats, he said it is the fair’s ride and food vendors who often outbid them in an effort to take home some tasty prizes. “The vendors step up and run each other’s bids up because they know those bids go for a good cause,” Harkleroad explained.
A couple of Saturday’s events had especially good showings. The kid’s tractor pull which has been a Saturday fair activities’ staple for more than 30 years lasted two hours from the time the first child was seated on the toy tractor to the final pull-off.
Harkleroad said some of the young competitors return faithfully each year hoping to win a class trophy.
“This was our largest tractor pull to date. We have seen some of these kids progress from the first class to the fourth and final class. It has been great to watch as they have gotten taller and more confident.”
It was another good performance for the annual parade. More than 80 entries traveled past the fair grounds Saturday afternoon, some coming from as far away as first-time participants Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s Ambulance Service, Curwensville and Commodore Fire Co.
“This was a really big parade for us,” Harkleroad said.
The winners from Saturday’s parade were provided by the parade committee. They are:
- Best parade entry depicting the theme: Harmony 4-H Club.
- Floats: Calvary Chapel, first place; Harmony 4-H Club, second; Randy Wright family, third; and Driving Miss Sunflower, fourth.
- Best appearing band, Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School, first.
- Best appearing organizations, CenClear, first; and Cross Cut Church, second.
- Best appearing bicycles, Josh Blake, first; and Bear Welsh, second.
- Best appearing motorcycles and motorized bikes. Dave Moore, first; Allen King, second; Jim and Carrie, no last name provided, third; and Owen Bailey, fourth.
- Best appearing walker, Bill Bartlebaugh.
- Best appearing all-terrain vehicle, Maci Henry, first; and Matthew Henry, second.
- Best appearing antique car, Ron Hickok, first; and Kevin Hessler, second.
- Best appearing antique truck, John Fry, first.
- Best appearing antique tractor, Clyde Smith, first and second and Dave Leamer, third and fourth.
- Best appearing antique vehicle, Craig Sneath, first.
- Best appearing sports car, Dan Rorabaugh, first; Trudy Hugill, second; Ed and Melissa Hugill, third; and Carolyn Pearce, fourth.
- Best appearing four-wheel-drive truck, Gary Mack, first; and Walter Nicely, second.
- Best appearing classic car, Tom Holes, first; and George Whitaker, second.
- Best appearing truck, Pellas Towing, first and second; Hugill Sanitation, third; and Young Transportation, fourth.
Best appearing fire apparatus awards were given to:
- Truck, Commodore Fire Co., first; Community Fire Department of Mahaffey, second; Cherry Tree Fire Co., third; and Hasting Fire Co., fourth.
- Ambulance, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., first; Hastings Ambulance Service, second; Community Ambulance Service of Mahaffey, third; and Veterans’ Ambulance Service, fourth.
- Engine tanker, Cherry Tree Fire Co., first; Burnside Fire Co., second; and Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co., third.
- Rescue vehicle, Hastings Fire Co., first; and Irvona Volunteer Fire Department, second.