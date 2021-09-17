WESTOVER — In just a few days, the final fair of the season in Clearfield County will open, bringing many delights for the senses including seasonal displays, animals, games, rides and food.
The event began as a community service project nearly 70 years ago by Harmony Grange No. 1201. It has grown into a five-day opportunity for residents to come together and enjoy all the autumn season has to offer.
The fair opens Tuesday, Sept. 21 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 25. The fairgrounds are located at 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover near Harmony Area School District’s schools’ complex.
Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said the 2021 edition of the fair’s theme is “Making Memories One Fair at a Time.” He said offering opportunities for visitors to build a recollection of remembrances based on their fair experiences is just one of the board’s considerations each year when it plans the next fair.
“We want to offer some new experiences along with those that are tried and true. Some things don’t change here and visitors like it that way but other activities are different from one year to the next because we like to try new things and we get requests from visitors,” he said.
The 2020 fair was canceled because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Harkleroad said the board is glad to be able to present the 2021 fair. “We are looking forward to it. We are very happy to be able to have it this year.”
The virus is still affecting the 2021 fair, creating difficulties on the midway. “This has been a pretty rough year for the ride vendor. The owner can’t get workers so the company can’t offer the same variety of rides we have had in prior years. We will have rides but I can’t guarantee the numbers,” he explained.
Another place where the virus has taken its toll is food and supplies’ prices. Harkleroad said they are seeing costs rise for the ingredients and supplies necessary for the grange crew to offer their evening meals.
“Some of the items have not been available or we can’t get the quantities we usually do,” he stated. “We were able to purchase some things before the shortages started. We just want visitors to know we will do whatever we can to keep the fair affordable for the community.”
The 2021 fair will feature some new entertainment beginning the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 21, with New Dawn Ministries. Harkleroad said the board wanted to make a return to a more traditional opening and has booked the Christian artist and speaker from Altoona.
A change is also in store for Thursday evening’s stage entertainment provided by acoustic guitarist and singer Ken Gray of Northern Cambria.
Another change to the fair schedule is that there will be no entertainment on the fair stage following Saturday afternoon’s parade. Harkleroad said this will give fair goers additional time to explore the fair and the evening’s entertainers, The Moore Brothers of Clearfield, an opportunity to set up for its show.
The fair’s weekly schedule includes:
Monday, Sept. 20, 2-8 p.m., exhibit registration.
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to noon, exhibit registration; noon, the fair officially opens; 5 p.m., the midway rides, provided by LAM Enterprises, open; 6 p.m., opening ceremony and vesper service; 7 p.m., quad pull on the track and entertainment on the fair stage by New Dawn Ministries.
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m., judging of all fair exhibits begins; 5 p.m., rides open on the midway; 6 p.m., baked goods auction to benefit local food pantries; 7 p.m., antique and open tractor pulls with models prior to 1960 on the track, admission is $3; and 7 p.m., Joe Quick performs on the fair stage.
Thursday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m., the fair opens; 5 p.m., rides open on the midway; 5 p.m., a pork and sauerkraut dinner will be served by the grange; 7 p.m., a light and heavy weights and hot stocks tractor pull will be held on the track, admission is $3; and 7 p.m., Ken Gray will perform acoustic guitar selections on the fair stage.
Friday, Sept. 24 is kid’s day at the fair with the gates opening at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m., the scavenger hunt opens for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade, the list is available at the fair’s office; 1-4 p.m. will be balloon entertainment by Dragonfly Balloons; 1-5 p.m. will be matinee rides at a reduced price on the midway; 5 p.m., a barbecued chicken dinner will be served by the grange; 7 p.m., the annual 4x4 truck pull on the track, admission is $10; and 8 p.m., the Hobbs Sisters will perform on the fair stage.
Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m., the lawn and garden tractor pull by the Brush Valley Antique & Power Club, gets underway on the track; 11 a.m., kid’s pedal tractor pull; 1 p.m., lineup for the parade; 2 p.m., the parade steps off onto Ridge Road; 5 p.m., pit-cooked roast beef dinner served by the grange; 7 p.m., 4x4 gas showroom trucks and big trucks pull on the track, admission is $10; and 8 p.m., The Moore Brothers will entertain on the fair stage.
Sunday, Sept. 26, 2-4 p.m., entries may be picked up.
Wristbands for rides will be available Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at a cost of $14 each. Bands will be available Tuesday through Saturday after 5 p.m. at a cost of $18 each.
Admission to the fair is free. There is a $5 fee for daily parking — the sum is shared equally by the grange and Harmony Area High School’s senior class. Information about the fair is available at www.harmonygrangefair.org or on its Facebook page and Instagram account.