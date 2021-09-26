WESTOVER — Harmony Grange Fair has announced the winners from Saturday’s parade. They are:
Best appearing float by The Trout Family, “Red Vesters: Fair Memories Made in the Kitchen” featured a number of members of the family’s younger generation appearing to make noodles and pies –staples for fair week.
Other float winners are Paw Patrol, creators not named, second; Damian Stiffy with the 2021 Cambria County Fair bred poultry champion, T.B., third; and Calvary Evangelical Church, Cherry Tree; fourth.
Best appearing organization, CenClear, first.
Walkers, Josh Blake, scarecrow, first; Becky Patterson with her dog Princess, second; Madae Patterson with her dog Hades, third; and Ziane Patterson with her dog Bandit, fourth.
Bear Welsh earned first place in the pedal bicycle division. Motorized bicycle category winners are: Gracie and Johnny Schneider, first; Maddox Hugill, second; and George Whitaker, third.
Antique car, Ron Hickock, Clymer, 1946 Ford Super Coupe Deluxe, first; Joe Fedele, Irwin, 1957 Chevrolet, second; Nick Brink, Cherry Tree, 1930 Chrysler, third; and Bill Bartlebaugh, Home, 1986 Tiffany Classic Coupe, fourth.
Antique truck, Nate Young, Westover, 1953 Studebaker, first; and Evan Novella, Cherry Tree, 1970 Chevrolet CST, second.
Antique other, Craig Sneath, LaJose, 1923 Hale pumper truck, first.
Antique tractor, Andrew Leamer, Westover, 1960 Minneapolis Moline Four Star, first; John Polisky, Westover, 1955 Farmall Cub, second; Ethan Koziel, Burnside, 1953 John Deere, third; and Dave Leamer, Westover, 1945 Nuffield Universal, fourth.
Sports cars, Trudy Hugill, Mahaffey, 2008 Dodge Charger, first; Judy Henry, hometown and vehicle year, make and model unavilable, second; Adam McGarvey, Hastings, 2010 Ford Mustang, third; and Bonnie Moore, Curwensville, 2012 Ford Mustang, fourth.
Four-wheel drive pickup truck, Erika Nicely, Rossiter, year, make and model unavailable, first; Dalton Mack, Rossiter, year, make and model unavailable, second; and Amy Mack, Rossiter, year, make and model unavailable, third.
Classic car, Stephen Parzatha, Hastings, year, make and model unavailable, first.
All-terrain-vehicles, Daniel Rorabaugh, LaJose, 2019 Suzuki King Quad, first; Jonathan Rorabaugh, LaJose, 2022 Suzuki King Quad, second; and Julietta Schneider, make and model unavailable, third.
Utility-terrain vehicles, Oldaker Excavation LLC, Westover, first.
Fire apparatus, Cherryhill Township Fire Co., Penn Run, 2014 Ford Engine, first; Glendale Vol. Fire Co., 2013 International, second; Westover Area Vol. Fire Co., 2007 Freightliner, third; and Irvona Fire Co., brush truck, fourth.
Ambulance, Hastings Ambulance Service, first; and Community Ambulance Service, Mahaffey, second.
Pumper truck, Westover Area Vol. Fire Co., first; and Burnside Fire Co., second.
Rescue Truck, Community Vol. Fire Co. of Mahaffey, first; and Westover Area Vol. Fire Co., second.
Brush truck, Irvona Fire Co., first; and Burnside Fire Co., second.