WESTOVER — If there is a chill in the air, a tinge of autumn color on the leaves and pumpkins ripening on the vines, it’s time for the annual Harmony Grange Fair.
The fair begins Tuesday, Sept. 20, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 24. The fairgrounds are located at 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover.
The theme for the 2022 fair is “Working Together to Keep the Tradition Alive.”
Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said although Harmony Fair does not always use the theme suggested by the state fairs association, this year’s idea could not have been more fitting.
“This year’s theme knit well with the board’s way of thinking and what we are trying to accomplish through the fair,” he said.
He said many of the current board members are second and third generations of those grange members who began Harmony Grange Fair in 1953 as an event to celebrate the harvest and showcase the grange’s achievements.
“Harmony Grange Fair has had to create a careful balance between traditional and modern. This fair was started by farming families and we owe a lot of loyalty to that. Each fair is a tribute to those who worked so hard to keep the tradition alive and the fair intact,” Harkleroad said.
“The Harmony Grange Fair is set in the fall for a specific reason. It gives the exhibitors additional opportunity to display a more complete cross-section of summer produce and it enables grangers to spend more time working on the fair because the busyness of summer is over,” he explained.
Harkleroad said the board has worked hard to provide a fair that visitors would enjoy at a reasonable price. “We wanted to keep it affordable for families,” he said noting some of the grange dinners prices went up because of the cost of food. The grange will only provide full meals this year on Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, rather a meal every night of the fair.
Some new events have been added to the fair’s entertainment lineup, starting with all-terrain vehicle drag racing on the track Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. He said the board received numerous requests to change the event on the track on the fair’s opening evening, and the fair board approved the change.
“ATV drag racing is becoming very popular at many fairs, and we decided we would give it a try at Harmony. We’ve had a lot of interest and inquiries about it,” he explained.
There will be 20 classes of vehicles competing. Class winners and an overall winner will be determined by double elimination.
New entertainment will also be on the fair stage on Tuesday. The variety band, Somebody to Love, will perform beginning at 7 p.m.
“We are really excited to have them. Some of our board members saw the band perform at other fairs and thought they would be a good fit for the Harmony Fair,” Harkleroad said.
The schedule for the fair includes:
- Monday, Sept. 19, 2-8 p.m., exhibit registration.
- Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to noon, exhibit registration; noon, the fair officially opens; and 5 p.m., midway rides open. Riders can purchase a band for unlimited rides for $18. The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m., judging of all exhibits; 5 p.m., rides open on the midway; 6 p.m., baked goods auction to benefit local food pantries; and 7 p.m., Joe Quick on the fair stage and antique tractor pull with tractors prior to 1960 on the track.
- Thursday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m., the fair opens; 5 p.m., rides open on the midway; and 7 p.m., Dawn Lingenfelt of New Dawn Ministries will perform on the fair stage and lightweight, heavyweight and hot stocks tractors will pull on the track.
- Friday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m., the fair opens; 1-3 p.m., scavenger hunt for youth in grades kindergarten through six; 1-4 p.m., entertainment by Dragonfly Balloons; 1-5 p.m., pay-one-price rides on the midway, $15; 5 p.m., barbecue chicken dinners served by Harmony Grange available for purchase; and 7 p.m., The Hobbs Sisters on the fair stage and the 4x4 truck pull on the track.
- Saturday, 9 a.m., the fair opens and the lawn and garden tractor pull with the Brush Valley Antique and Power Club will begin on the track; 11 a.m., kid’s tractor pull; 1 p.m., lineup for the parade and Dragonfly Balloons; 2 p.m., the parade steps off; 5 p.m., roast beef dinner served by Harmony Grange available for purchase; 7 p.m., the 4x4 gas showroom trucks and big trucks will pull on the track; and 8 p.m., the Moore Brothers will perform on the fair stage.
- Sunday, Sept. 25, all entries may be picked up between 2-4 p.m.
Admission to the fair is free. There is a $5 daily fee for parking with the proceeds being divided between the Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School’s senior class and the fair.