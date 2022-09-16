Kid's Day at the Harmony Fair

Kids had a great time last year enjoying the Midway rides at the Harmony Grange Fair.

WESTOVER — If there is a chill in the air, a tinge of autumn color on the leaves and pumpkins ripening on the vines, it’s time for the annual Harmony Grange Fair.

The fair begins Tuesday, Sept. 20, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 24. The fairgrounds are located at 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover.

