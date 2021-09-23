WESTOVER — Harmony Grange Fair’s canning department wants to ensure those who put in long hours preserving food for the winter months and then entered those filled jars into competition at the fair receive some recognition for their work.
Canned goods department Chairwoman Dot Brink said she used the fair’s Facebook page to encourage those entering their garden’s bounty into judging to include a photograph of themselves at work.
Brink said she didn’t receive any photos, but she created a list of the names of those who entered items in the department to be displayed alongside those colorful filled jars.
She said she got the idea from Pat Leach. Leach, a former Penn State Extension Educator from Indiana County, suggested perhaps the fair would get more participants if it were to somehow recognize those entering the competition. Brink said the department’s numbers are fair. There are 40 people who entered items at the 2021 fair — 33 adults and seven juniors. She said there is always room for more adults and junior entrants.
“Compared to 2019 because there was no Harmony Grange Fair in 2020 because of COVID-19, there are more entries this year. People are canning and entering, but we believe there are more people out there and we are hoping they will bring their canned goods next year,” Brink noted.
The department has a nice variety of items ranging from pickled cauliflower to quince. Brink said Harmony Grange Fair is held during a time of the year when people are harvesting their gardens and preserving those foods for the winter months.
“Gardens did pretty well this year, I think. She said she believes favorable weather is the reason behind the abundance of tomato products and pickles that are entered this year.
“We have the advantage of being the last local fair. Most of the produce has been harvested by the time Harmony Fair rolls around. We have quite a few jars of canned tomatoes and salsa. Also quite a few spicy items. We have two gentlemen who enter hot pepper salsa and hot mustard. They enter every year and then come to the fair and see how their entries have done,” Brink explained.
Brink said she is not giving up and at the 2022 fair, hopes to give credit where she believes it is due. She said, “We are hoping when people do their canning next year they will take a photo of themselves while they are working or with all their canned goods.”
Leach said for those new to the art of preserving food and those who need a refresher can get information from Penn State Extension.
“The ‘Let’s Preserve’ series, available on line, is a great resource,” she said. Leach said she used to teach in-person canning basics classes in Jefferson, Armstrong, and Indiana counties, but COVID-19 halted those.
“A lot of information is available on line. People who are preserving foods should review instructions and recommendations because things change. If you are going to go to that work, you want to end up with a quality product,” Leach said.
Brink’s department assistance are Jim Rice and Kelly Yachtis.