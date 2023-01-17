WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board heard flexible instruction and virtual days have been a success in regard to student attendance.
Elementary Principal Jason Borough told directors when in-person classes can not be held because of inclement weather or illness that affects a large number of students and/or staff, students are still learning.
“We’ve had a 95 percent rate of attendance. A lot of students are logging on during FID and virtual days and are completing their work,” he explained.
He said on both FID and virtual class days, all of the district’s teachers are using Goggle Meet to connect with students, provide instruction and review assignments. Students also have a packet of work they can complete manually in the event they have no internet connection in their homes or the electricity is out.
Boring said he and high school Principal Doug Martz serve as troubleshooters during those days when students are not in the school complex and are being educated using their computers. They will sometimes join the virtual lesson if they are invited by the teachers.
Superintendent Ken Jubas told the board he was very pleased with the attendance rate. “We take great pride in the unity of the curriculum that is being implemented here. To have a 95 percent attendance rate is excellent. We feel good that we can have a FID or a virtual day and we get student participation. They respect the integrity of academics.”
He reported the district requested and was granted permission by the state Department of Education to have up to five FIDs during the 2022-23 school year. The school district can also call for virtual days as needed if conditions warrant.
“Virtual days are unlimited if they are needed for health and safety concerns,” he explained, adding, in December, because of a high percentage of students who experienced flu-like symptoms while at school, administrators made the call to close the complex the next day for a deep cleaning as a precaution and have students attend school virtually.
“Because we are a small school, there are many spaces in the building that are shared. We felt those needed to be cleaned to prevent any additional spread,” Jubas said, adding, “If kids aren’t tested or parents don’t tell us why they are sick, we don’t know. We would rather err on the side of caution by giving the building a deep cleaning.”