WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board heard a report on a recent safety drill.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Ken Jubas reported a district-wide exercise was held recently to make sure instructors and staff are familiar with using the new hand-held radios.
Jubas told directors cell phones are not always a reliable communication device inside the school complex, so the district purchased the devices to help provide security for employees and students.
“We have been in a transition period getting teachers used to carrying (the radios) with them and how to talk on them. We anticipate we will be having drills throughout the year so that teachers can practice using the radios to communicate.”
Jubas said the district is planning to schedule a drill for local police and emergency responders so that they can become familiar with the school complex.
Elementary Principal and Special Education Coordinator reported on a recent delivery of Practical Assessment Exploration System. The kits will be used by special needs students to assess each student’s competitive work potential and interest level. Students will get to explore various jobs using real tools and develop proper work behaviors in a variety of work areas.
Jubas said, “Kids get hands-on experience and determine what jobs they find interesting or that they are good at.”
Directors also approved Megan Faught as the junior high girls’ basketball coach for the 2022-23 school year. Her salary will be determined by the contract between the school district and the Harmony Area Education Association.
Josh Hagens and James Stiver were approved by the board as volunteers for the boys’ basketball program.
The board approved advertising for bids for fuel for the generator and coal. Several members expressed concern about rising costs for fuel and the impact on the budget.
Business Manager Brad Brothers told the board, “I budgeted more because I knew costs would be higher. I am hoping we have a mild winter and prices fall.”
Directors accepted an offer from Burnside Township to provide anti-skid and salt treatments to the parking lots. The cost is $75 per trip and $85 if a special trip is necessary.
Penny Yeager was hired as a full-time cafeteria worker, retroactive to Oct. 24. She will be paid $8.25 per hour and receive a single benefits package.
Amanda Yingling and John Paul Green were added to the cafeteria substitute list.