WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board was updated on the district’s special education plan.
At a recent meeting, assistant principal and the district’s special education Supervisor Jason Boring said work is wrapping up on the plan that will guide the district’s special education program during the next two years.
“We have worked most of this year on this,” Boring told directors.
Boring said the district was required to prepare a corrective action plan that has been approved by the state Department of Education and that is the basis for the plan.
Boring said still to be added to the plan are details about parent training opportunities.
District Superintendent Ken Jubas said, “We want to better educate parents about the process. We want them to be aware about options and programs available to their children.”
The plan will include details about the how the district’s positive behavior support has impacted students and professional development for instructors.
“The plan will be posted on the district’s website for the public to view in 28 days,” Boring said. Directors will be asked to adopt the document at the June meeting.
“I am very proud of this report,” Jubas said. “There are very few of these plans that are not general in nature and pretty standard. Jason and the staff has worked very hard to create a plan that is Harmony specific.”