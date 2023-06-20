WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved searching for a new district solicitor.
Current Solicitor David Consiglio received the nod from both Blair County’s Democratic and Republican voters to fill one of two vacant court judge seats.
District Superintendent Ken Jubas said he was told because the county has a full court schedule, it is likely Consiglio could be called up to serve in the position before November.
“He requested we advertise (for a new solicitor) earlier rather than later so that the board has time to do its due diligence,” Jubas said.
He said he did check with Consiglio’s Centre County law firm about the possibility of an in-house replacement. “They don’t have anyone else with the experience,” Jubas said.
Directors accepted resignations from elementary special education Instructor Debra McAfoose for the purpose of retirement; and music Teacher Sarah Hansel. McAfoose’s withdrawal is effective Nov. 1 and Hansel’s, Aug. 18.
Shane Sedlemyer was hired as a secondary English teacher, effective Aug. 21. His annual salary is $32,500.
The board also approved an agreement with Central Intermediate Unit 10 for the district’s 2023-24 online cyber academy at a cost of $5,000 with additional fees charged for courses.
The annual homestead/farmstead resolution for eligible district property owners was approved. Clearfield County land owners will receive calculated tax relief of $164.63 and Indiana County, $164.81.
The board approved Brayden Faught as girls basketball junior varsity coach and varsity assistant coach for the 2023-24 school year. His salary will be determined by the collective bargaining agreement between the teacher’s union and the school district.
The board also granted permission for parents to establish an elementary cheerleading squad, especially for the elementary basketball season. There would be no cost to the district other than the use of the building.
During public comment Resident Bev Adams said the district currently has no cheerleading squads and it is hoped by establishing the routine and skills early in a student’s life, they will continue through the varsity level.
She said a number of elementary students are already in attendance for elementary basketball practices and games so it is natural progression to create an elementary cheerleading squad.
“We haven’t had anyone stick with it the whole way through. We have several volunteers with clearances and teachers who are interested,” she said.
Jubas said the district will try it and see where it goes. “Hopefully it goes through to the varsity level. If these kids start at the elementary level, this will carry them through.”
Board President Nancy Oaks said she believes a successful cheerleading program requires regularity from both advisers and participants.
“The program needs consistency. If it is established, it will give some of those kids who are not interested in sports something to do,” she said.