WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board reviewed some information contained in Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2022-23 budget that may impact expenses for district’s proposed budget for the coming school year.
Business Manager Brad Brothers told directors at Tuesday’s meeting. “We are watching the governor’s proposed budget closely because there are several factors that could impact our budget,” he explained.
Feb. 8, Wolf reviewed his preliminary budget. In his address about the spending plan, he announced he wanted starting salaries for instructors to increase to $45,000, an increase in the minimum wage to $12 per hour with a pathway to $15 per hour, Brothers said.
Brothers said the district recently hired five new instructors with the majority of their salaries at $32,500. He said if the district had hired them at the governor’s proposed rate that would create an additional expense of $62,500 per year just for five salaries.
The district also has approximately 16 employees who receive a starting per hour wage of $8.25 as per the union contract.
If the minimum wage increase is adopted, Brothers reported being unsure what the higher wages would mean for the current contract with the union and whether it will have to be opened to add language that would reflect the increase before the agreement expires or the new wage would take effect for the next contract.
Also uncertain for the district at this time is the cost for fuel and electricity. “We will have to budget more (than in previous years) simply because we don’t know. There could be significant increases,” Brothers said.
Higher transportation costs will also be reflected in next year’s spending plan.
There are some proposed changes that could mean less expenses for the district, Brothers said. One of those is a firm rate for cyber school tuition. He said the governor proposed $9,800 per year.
Brothers said the district is currently paying $15,000 to $22,000 per year for students who choose to receive their education at a cyber or charter school.
“As time goes by, I will have a clearer picture of how things will go,” he said.
Brothers also announced there will not be a tax increase for district property owners next year.
He also noted the district has been able to realize some savings from the new teacher hires as most of them receive a lesser salary, have single rate health insurance and a lower retirement contribution. There will not be an increase for the district in health insurance rates.
“Right now this information is preliminary, but it’s the best information we have at the time. We will keep working on the numbers and we will keep adjusting,” he said.