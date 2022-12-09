WESTOVER — Nancy Oaks and Shawn McGarvey will remain the leaders of the Harmony Area School Board.
Oaks was elected president and McGarvey, vice president, at the board’s recent reorganizational meeting. McGarvey also served as the board’s temporary president until Oaks was elected.
The two join William Boring, Kurt Brothers, Kathleen Cowden, Susan Gallaher, Betty Kunsman, Holly Merrits and Holly Srock to make up the body.
Directors set the first Tuesday of each month as the day for a combined work session and monthly business meeting, except during the months of January, June and August.
The board’s work session will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the large group instruction area and will be followed by the business meeting.
The meeting dates are Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 13, Aug. 15, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 when the board will begin their work with a reorganizational meeting. The board does not plan to meet during the month of July.
Gallaher will retain the position of legislative representative to the state School Boards Association; Boring as the board’s designee to the district’s tax rolls; Oaks as the delegate to the Admiral Peary Vocational-Technical School’s operating committee; McGarvey as alternate to the APVTS operating committee; and Srock as the delegate to the Central Intermediate Unit 10 board.
The board’s committees for 2023 were also confirmed. They are budget, Boring, Cowden, McGarvey and Merritts; personnel, Cowden, Gallaher, Kunsman and Oaks; curriculum, Boring, Cowden, McGarvey and Merritts; athletic, Cowden, McGarvey, Merritts and Srock; buildings and grounds, Gallaher, McGarvey and Srock; and policy, Boring, Cowden, Oaks and Srock.
The firm of Campbell, Miller, Williams and Consiglio Inc., State College, was retained by the board as the school district’s solicitor for 2023. The firm’s rate is $140 per hour and on a case-by-case basis for matters such as bond issues and opinion letters for outside entities.
Directors selected First National Bank and Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund as depositories for district funds.