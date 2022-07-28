WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District directors held a brief meeting Tuesday to approve several personnel matters.
Superintendent Ken Jubas reported the special meeting was called so the board could get staff in place for the start of school Aug. 25.
The board authorized hiring Amanda Venesky as a special education instructor and Sarah Hansel as the kindergarten through grade 12 music teacher. Both will be paid a starting salary of $32,500 and receive benefits in agreement with the contract between the district and the Harmony Area Education Association. Their hirings are both effective Aug. 22.
Directors also accepted the resignation of Jennifer Fox as music instructor effective Aug. 1. Fox was also granted tenure.
Jubas said Fox had three years of successful teaching while employed by the district. “Really it’s a moot point for the district. It’s more for (Fox) and the state Department of Education,” he noted.
The board also approved advertising for a full-time cafeteria worker pending a resignation.
The board has rescheduled its August meeting to Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the large group instruction area.