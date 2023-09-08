WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board was updated on student enrollment for the 2023-24 school year.
At the board’s recent meeting, Secondary Principal Doug Martz and Elementary Principal Jason Boring issued a report in response to a request at a previous meeting from board President Nancy Oaks.
Oaks had inquired about student numbers for the current school year.
Enrollment in the Jr./Sr. high school stands at 76 students attending school in person and eight in the school’s cyber school.
The number divides into nine seventh grade students; 16 eighth graders; 22 freshmen; 12 sophomores; 12 juniors and 13 seniors.
Projected enrollments for the high school are 93 students in the 2024-25 school year and 119 students for the 2029-30 school year.
Martz said the district is experiencing multiple years of low student body numbers but administrators believe through studies of elementary student numbers and looking at tendancies for residents moving in and out of the district, he believes numbers will begin climbing within two years.
“Looking ahead we see where numbers start trending back up,” he said.
Martz told the board there are currently 13 students in attendance at Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School, Ebensburg. That total breaks down to five sophomores, five juniors and three seniors.
The elementary currently has 131 students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grades. Pre-kindergarten class numbers stand at 15 students. Boring said the program currently has a waiting list.
Fifty-five students are currently part of the district’s special education program –approximately one-fourth of the student population. Boring said many of them have speech issues only that went unaddressed during the school years where students were out of the building because of COVID-19 concerns.
The board also named coaches for the upcoming sports season, Derek Knittle was employed as junior high boy’s basketball coach; James Stiver junior high boy’s assistant basketball coach; and Kristen Winnings, volunteer assistant varsity girl’s basketball coach. Salaries for Knittle and Stiver will be determined by the contract between the school district and the Harmony Area Education Association.
Conferences for administrators and staff were also approved. All conferences were included in the district’s 2023-24 budget.
Superintendent Ken Jubas will attend the 2023 superintendent’s retreat at Hershey Lodge, Sept. 20-22. The cost is $975.
Business Manager Brad Brothers will attend the Facilities, Transportation and Safety Conference at State College, Oct. 9-10. His tuition is covered by a scholarship and lodging is $129.
Martz will attend the School to Career Training conference presented by the state Department of Transportation Nov. 8-10. The cost is $516.
The district’s Pennsylvania Information Management System Secretary Jaci LeGars to attend the Attendance-Child Accounting Professional Association Conference in Hershey Nov. 7-10. The cost is $1,828.42.
Directors also authorized extra-curricular positions. Instructors Paula Young and Jennifer Nealen will serve as the student newspaper co-advisors. Their salaries will be set by the contract between the district and the HAEA.